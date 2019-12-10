기사 본문 영역

[Anchor Lead]

Today's TADA Korea is about one of the most talked K-POP groups, BTS and singers Park Bom and Sandara Park from now disbanded 2NE1 making a comeback as singers. 2019 was without a doubt a memorable year for K-POP sensation BTS, but it seems like their achievements and records have no end. The group took the U.S. Billboard music charts by storm in the last few months. This and more on today's entertainment news.

[Pkg]

BTS took the U.S. Billboard music charts by storm this year. According to Billboard, the group ranked 15th on this year's Top Artists of the Year chart. Last year, BTS ranked number 8. In the Top Artists - Duo/Group category, the K-pop sensation finished second after American boy band Jonas Brothers. BTS also topped the Billboard Social 50 chart, a ranking of the most influential artists on social media, and the World Digital Song Sales chart. The total sales of the band's tour concerts was also the third highest among global artists. Singers Park Bom and Sandara Park of the now disbanded girl group 2NE1 are making a comeback with a new song. Park Bom's agency has released a video on social media showing the two artists recording their song "The First Snow," which is slated for release on Tuesday. Back in March, Park Bom released her solo single, which featured Sandara Park. But it's the first time the two singers will be releasing a new song as a duet. Although they are managed by different agencies, the two artists remain good friends. Their fans look forward to seeing the result of their collaboration.
