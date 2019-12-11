NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.12.11 (15:01) 수정 2019.12.11 (16:47)

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety found in its analysis of 153 vaping e-cigarettes that some brands contained vitamin E acetate and flavorings suspected of causing serious lung diseases.

North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly has decided to upgrade Samjiyeon at the foot of Baekdusan Mountain from county to city. Samjiyeon, where North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un visits whenever he needs to make major decisions, is a "revolutionary sacred site" that includes Baekdusan Mountain, the symbol of the Kim family's Baekdu bloodline.

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family will allow women to take maternity leave even during pregnancy, and pay 2.5 million won for the first three months of maternity leave, when a single parent goes on maternity leave in accordance with a five-year plan, that aims to promote career continuation for women that will start next year.

The Ministry of Environment will strike a pact with Hyundai Home Shopping and the Seoul Metropolitan Government Merchant Association tomorrow to collect used ice packs and reuse them in traditional markets.

