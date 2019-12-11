3D AND 5G TECHNOLOGY IN CULTURE News Today 입력 2019.12.11 (15:10) 수정 2019.12.11 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



The combination of 3D and 5G technologies can completely transform people's lives beyond imagination. An AI poet writing poems... A bedroom transformed into a concert hall... and much more. Here's more on how the latest technologies are changing culture.



[Pkg]



An enrapturing performance staged by K-pop group Mamamoo. It's actually what's called a virtual play music service, launched recently by a domestic music company. Unlike existing VR contents, this service enables users to watch the musicians and performers from all 360 degrees. It also provides a resolution that's five times higher than conventional contents, thanks to a video engine that can concentrate pixels.



[Soundbite] MOONBYUL(MEMBER OF MAMAMOO) : "You can enjoy our concerts in a more realistic way through the VP service."



Videos taken from various angles with a camera equipped with eight lenses are linked together to create three-dimensional images. Experts say, once this technology evolves further to broadcast concerts in a more realistic way, the K-pop scene will expand even further. State-of-the-art technologies are also being increasingly used in areas that require creativity. This rap song was written by AI in a matter of seconds. Thanks to deep learning, artificial intelligence can write new poems or songs in no time, using key words of some 600 existing works.



[Soundbite] OUTSIDER(RAPPER) : "We cannot stop technological advancement. Artists, like everyone else, have no other choice but to find their competitive edge in line with the evolving technologies."



The combination of technology and art isexpected to gradually change the culture sector.

