CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.12.11 (15:16)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about singer Lucid Paul soon to make a comeback with an unusual collaboration, and Ok Ju-hyun performing the cover song of the movie "cats". Singer Lucid Paul known for his experimental music style announced he will soon be making a comeback. His upcoming album is garnering even more attention after he revealed he collaborated with his pet dog. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



Lucid Fall, known for his experimental music, released a song featuring his pet dog. Titled "Kohlrabi Concerto," it's is included in the singer's ninth studio album slated for release on December 16. Lucid Fall also unveiled a teaser image for his new album along with the pre-release date for some of the songs -- December 12. The new album is piquing interest of fans especially for the unique collaboration with his pet dog of ten years. Ock Joo-hyun performed the cover song of the movie "Cats." A big-screen version of the renowned musical of the same title will premiere in Korea this month. When the Korean version of the musical was staged in 2008, the singer played its main character, Grizabella. This time, she sang the Korean version of the film's main song, "Memory." The music video shows Ock performing in a red dress, making it look like a scene from the musical. She received rave reviews for her impressive vocals.

