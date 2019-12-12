기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.12.12 (15:07)
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

The Ministry of Transport has announced a draft of safety and ethics guidelines on the operations of self-driving, driverless automobiles for the first time. It will gather opinions to revise them before issuing a final version next year.
Korean Air has acknowledged a same-sex married couple as a family eligible for sharing frequent flyer miles. To obtain the recognition, the Korean lesbian couple in their 40s submitted their marriage certificate issued in Canada.
In an effort to tackle the attack of fine dust during the cold season, the Seoul city government will use drones to conduct inspections on all 4,000 businesses and construction sites that discharge air pollutants.
According to big data analytics by the Seoul city government, the Yeouido spring flower festival drew the largest number of visitors, among annual events organized by the metropolitan government. Next came the Seoul international fireworks festival, followed by the bamdokkaebi night market.
