HEARTWARMING SURVIVAL OF PREMATURE NEWBORN News Today 입력 2019.12.12 (15:08) 수정 2019.12.12 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



A baby, who was born prematurely and weighed only around 800 grams at birth, is making a miraculous recovery, thanks to many kindhearted people. But this baby currently has no nationality, registered neither as Korean nor foreigner. Here is the story of a baby left without a nationality.



[Pkg]



A childcare facility in Ansan, Gyeonggi-do Province. This is where nine-month-old Gaeul lives. In late February, he was born prematurely at 25 weeks, weighing only 830 grams. He underwent several surgeries for serious organ damage, and is now being taken care of at this facility after overcoming the odds.



[Soundbite] OH CHANG-JONG(HEAD OF A CHILDCARE FACILITY) : "Since he's a preemie, he is weaker and underdeveloped compared to other babies."



His birth mother, an unwed Chinese woman returned to her home country, leaving the preemie baby alone in the hospital. She did not report his birth nor register him as a foreign resident, so he is currently stateless. Obtaining Korean citizenship or a visa is impossible since the nationality of his birth mother has been confirmed as Chinese.



[Soundbite] KWON SUN-GIL(ANSAN MIGRANT'S COUNSELING SUPPORT CENTER) : "We've asked the Chinese embassy to find the baby's parents. The embassy is trying to locate the mother with the help of the Chinese police."



Hospital bills piled up, but being stateless, he is not eligible for health insurance or other welfare benefits. Thanksfully people are offering a helping hand. One hospital in Ansan decided to waive the hospital bills incurred so far and one shampoo manufacturer decided to sponsor the baby. There are also calls for the government to put in place state-level measures to protect such children, left vulnerable without welfare benefits.

