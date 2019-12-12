CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.12.12 (15:12) 수정 2019.12.12 (16:49)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about girlgroup TWICE re-writing history on Youtube, and Singer Jang-Jae-in making a comeback. Girgroup twice who has been recently achieving great records in Japan has re-written history on Youtube. The girls iconic music video "Heart Shaker" has surpassed 300 million views. This and more on today's cultural news



[Pkg]



Girl group Twice are rewriting history on YouTube. The K-pop icon's music video for the single "Heart Shaker" has surpassed 300-million views. "Heart Shaker" is the title track from the group's "Merry & Happy" album. The latest milestone came two years after the album's release in December 2017. This is Twice's sixth music video to garner more than 300 million views, following those of such hits as "Like OOH-AAH," "Cheer Up" and "TT." Amazingly, the music video of "TT" is poised to gain 500 million views shortly, making it Twice's first music video to reach that milestone. Singer Jang Jae-in is making a comeback this month. Her management agency released parts of the cover for her fourth mini album, "Inner Space" and its list of songs. Jang's latest album is to be released next Wednesday. Her latest mini album is coming four years after her last one, "Liquid". It contains five tracks in total, including two title songs, "Venus" and "Petal Fortune." Jang says she attempted to infuse the album with her musical character by participating in the composition and arrangement of the title tracks and writing lyrics for other songs. In tandem with the album release, she also has a concert planned for December 22nd.

CULTURAL INSIGHT

입력 2019.12.12 (15:12) 수정 2019.12.12 (16:49) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about girlgroup TWICE re-writing history on Youtube, and Singer Jang-Jae-in making a comeback. Girgroup twice who has been recently achieving great records in Japan has re-written history on Youtube. The girls iconic music video "Heart Shaker" has surpassed 300 million views. This and more on today's cultural news



[Pkg]



Girl group Twice are rewriting history on YouTube. The K-pop icon's music video for the single "Heart Shaker" has surpassed 300-million views. "Heart Shaker" is the title track from the group's "Merry & Happy" album. The latest milestone came two years after the album's release in December 2017. This is Twice's sixth music video to garner more than 300 million views, following those of such hits as "Like OOH-AAH," "Cheer Up" and "TT." Amazingly, the music video of "TT" is poised to gain 500 million views shortly, making it Twice's first music video to reach that milestone. Singer Jang Jae-in is making a comeback this month. Her management agency released parts of the cover for her fourth mini album, "Inner Space" and its list of songs. Jang's latest album is to be released next Wednesday. Her latest mini album is coming four years after her last one, "Liquid". It contains five tracks in total, including two title songs, "Venus" and "Petal Fortune." Jang says she attempted to infuse the album with her musical character by participating in the composition and arrangement of the title tracks and writing lyrics for other songs. In tandem with the album release, she also has a concert planned for December 22nd.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보