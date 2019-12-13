N. KOREA-U.S. TENSIONS ESCALATE News Today 입력 2019.12.13 (15:28) 수정 2019.12.13 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea blasted the U.S.-led U.N. Security Council meeting, which began on Thursday Korea time. At the meeting, Washington warned Pyongyang against making any provocations, while Pyongyang said it refuses to have dialogue with Washington and blamed it for intensifying its own provocations.



At the UNSC meeting convened by the United States, Washington warned Pyongyang against further provocations.



North Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement to strongly protest the move. While pointing out that America continues stepping up provocative acts despite the approaching year-end deadline, the North called the UNSC meeting "a hostile provocation." Pyongyang blamed Washington for increasing pressure on the regime and vowed not to stay silent. Through the statement the communist state criticized the U.S. for trying to completely disarm North Korea by banning its weapons tests, when it's okay for Washington to test ICBMs. Pyongyang added it refuses to have further dialogue with the U.S. Pyongyang added, by convening the UNSC meeting, Washington shot itself in the foot, and it was crucial in helping the regime decide which path to take. The two sides' relationship continues to deteriorate following the North's rocket engine test and America convening the UNSC meeting.

N. KOREA-U.S. TENSIONS ESCALATE

입력 2019.12.13 (15:28) 수정 2019.12.13 (16:48) News Today

