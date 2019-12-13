S. KOREA JOINS U.S. LED SECURITY COALITION News Today 입력 2019.12.13 (15:14) 수정 2019.12.13 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



The South Korean government has decided to join the U.S.-led coalition to safeguard navigation in the Strait of Hormuz in phases. First, South Korea will dispatch one general, while the dispatch of combat troops and destroyers will be decided later.



[Pkg]



On Thursday, South Korea's presidential office convened a National Security Council meeting presided over by the council's director, Chung Eui-yong. At the meeting, the government said it's considering joining the international efforts to safeguard navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and protect South Korean nationals and ships operating in the area. A government official said Seoul decided to join the security coalition in phases at the request of the United States. First of all, South Korea will dispatch one general to the command center of the International Maritime Security Construct, known as the U.S.-led maritime security coalition in the Strait of Hormuz. The command center opened last month at the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain. However, Korea will not dispatch its Cheonghae Anti-piracy Unit right away. The dispatch of combat troops will be discussed later according to the circumstances in the Strait of Hormuz if Washington's request follows. The government official said Seoul decided to join the coalition because it can no longer ignore Washington's repeated requests, and that the decision takes into consideration Korea's relations with Iran. Although the trade volume between Korea and Iran is not large, the dispatch of Korean warships could escalate tensions in the region, which in turn might affect Korea's trade with other neighboring nations. The United States urged its allies to join the maritime coalition after oil tankers were attacked in waters near the Strait of Hormuz back in May and June. Washington believes they were conducted by Iran. So far, Australia, the U.K. and Saudi Arabia have joined the coalition. The Japanese government will likely decide on the dispatch of its Maritime Self-Defense Force at a Cabinet meeting on December 20.

