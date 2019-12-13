기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.12.13 (15:16) 수정 2019.12.13 (16:48) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NEWS BRIEF
동영상영역 끝
OUTBREAK OF WILDFIRES DURING WINTER 다음기사 OUTBREAK OF WILDFIRES DURING WINTER
[Anchor Lead]

Statistics Korea says that South Korea's per capita gross national income recorded 36.8 million won last year, 26 times North Korea's 1.4 million won. The North's trade volume plunged amid global sanctions while its output of mineral resources also sharply fell last year.
Statistics Korea also forecasts that South Korea's elderly population 65 and older which accounted for 14 percent of the total in 2017 will reach 47% by the year 2067. At this pace, within 50 years, the agency predicts that one working age person will have to support one senior citizen.
An underground urban garden has opened Friday inside the underground walkway that connects to Jonggak Station on Seoul subway line one. The garden incorporates sunlight gathering technology. Architect James Ramsey known for the New York underground space regeneration plan called the Lowline project took part in the garden's design.
The Gimhae National Museum says it found the main ingredient of lacquer in red earthenware pottery dating 5,000 years ago recovered from a historic site in Shinan county in Gyeongsangnam-do Province. It's known to be the oldest trace of lacquer varnish discovered in the country.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2019.12.13 (15:16)
    • 수정 2019.12.13 (16:48)
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

Statistics Korea says that South Korea's per capita gross national income recorded 36.8 million won last year, 26 times North Korea's 1.4 million won. The North's trade volume plunged amid global sanctions while its output of mineral resources also sharply fell last year.
Statistics Korea also forecasts that South Korea's elderly population 65 and older which accounted for 14 percent of the total in 2017 will reach 47% by the year 2067. At this pace, within 50 years, the agency predicts that one working age person will have to support one senior citizen.
An underground urban garden has opened Friday inside the underground walkway that connects to Jonggak Station on Seoul subway line one. The garden incorporates sunlight gathering technology. Architect James Ramsey known for the New York underground space regeneration plan called the Lowline project took part in the garden's design.
The Gimhae National Museum says it found the main ingredient of lacquer in red earthenware pottery dating 5,000 years ago recovered from a historic site in Shinan county in Gyeongsangnam-do Province. It's known to be the oldest trace of lacquer varnish discovered in the country.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.