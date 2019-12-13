기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

DOMESTIC AI FACE APPLICATION TECHNOLOGY
입력 2019.12.13 (15:19) 수정 2019.12.13 (16:48) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
DOMESTIC AI FACE APPLICATION TECHNOLOGY
동영상영역 끝
KOREA SHARE SKILLS TO DEVELOPING NATIONS 다음기사 KOREA SHARE SKILLS TO DEVELOPING NATIONS
[Anchor Lead]

Many people would have used augmented reality applications that found celebrity look-alikes or created face composites. Oftentimes, foreign firms have patents on such app source technologies, making it hard for Korean companies to utilize them. But now Korea's Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute has provided this key AI technology for free.

[Pkg]

Artificial intelligence restores damaged photographs back to its original images in no time. AI can also change the hairstyles or add earrings to the picture. As soon as the picture is taken and saved on the computer, different features can be easily added or removed from the original picture. This is the visual intelligence technology, which can automatically recognize an object and incorporate various features. Visual intelligence has been led by foreign IT giants like Microsoft, making it hard for Korean enterprises to make use of the technology. Korea's Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute has made public the artificial neural networks, editing technology, and 200,000 pieces of data for free. When this technology was applied to public CCTVs, vehicle and human movements as well as their behavioral characteristics were analyzed automatically. This means when a child goes missing or an emergency patient needs help, artificial intelligence can analyze physical appearances and behaviors to locate them immediately. It could also come in handy in the crack down of illegal littering.

[Soundbite] PARK JONG-YOUL(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE RESEARCH LAB, ETRI) : "Video-related technologies in Korea all come from foreign sources. We made this locally-developed technology public so that Korean companies can make use of it."

Now it has become possible for local companies and researchers to build super servers for AI or utilize visual intelligence without collecting a huge amount of information.
  • DOMESTIC AI FACE APPLICATION TECHNOLOGY
    • 입력 2019.12.13 (15:19)
    • 수정 2019.12.13 (16:48)
    News Today
DOMESTIC AI FACE APPLICATION TECHNOLOGY
[Anchor Lead]

Many people would have used augmented reality applications that found celebrity look-alikes or created face composites. Oftentimes, foreign firms have patents on such app source technologies, making it hard for Korean companies to utilize them. But now Korea's Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute has provided this key AI technology for free.

[Pkg]

Artificial intelligence restores damaged photographs back to its original images in no time. AI can also change the hairstyles or add earrings to the picture. As soon as the picture is taken and saved on the computer, different features can be easily added or removed from the original picture. This is the visual intelligence technology, which can automatically recognize an object and incorporate various features. Visual intelligence has been led by foreign IT giants like Microsoft, making it hard for Korean enterprises to make use of the technology. Korea's Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute has made public the artificial neural networks, editing technology, and 200,000 pieces of data for free. When this technology was applied to public CCTVs, vehicle and human movements as well as their behavioral characteristics were analyzed automatically. This means when a child goes missing or an emergency patient needs help, artificial intelligence can analyze physical appearances and behaviors to locate them immediately. It could also come in handy in the crack down of illegal littering.

[Soundbite] PARK JONG-YOUL(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE RESEARCH LAB, ETRI) : "Video-related technologies in Korea all come from foreign sources. We made this locally-developed technology public so that Korean companies can make use of it."

Now it has become possible for local companies and researchers to build super servers for AI or utilize visual intelligence without collecting a huge amount of information.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.