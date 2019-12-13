SNACKS ENJOYED BY KOREAN PRESIDENTS

On today's TADA Korea, we talk about quick snacks that were eaten by Korean presidents. It is not unusual for us to skip proper meals on a busy day. Sometimes, it would be the same for presidents known for their hectic, minute-by-minute schedules. Next, we will find more about quick snacks preferred by Korean presidents.



While rushing through a busy day, we often turn to quick, affordable snacks, instead of having proper meals. Grabbing items like pastries and gimbap easily found at convenience stores has become the norm for many. Squeezing mealtime between tight schedules must be especially challenging for the leader of a country. Former presidential chefs say the commanders-in-chief would usually have quick meals on a flight or a train during business trips to local regions or foreign countries. Meet Kang Tae-hyun who served as chief of the presidential kitchen for five years from 2013. Duties include accompanying the president wherever he went to prepare meals and snacks. What were the most preferred options?



[Soundbite] KANG TAE-HYUN(CHEF) : "The presidents preferred one-bite finger foods when they were busy or on a short trip. On any other day, I mainly served Korean dishes like soy sauce-boiled fish."



Behold: fried-tofu sushi with colorful toppings. It not only looks appetizing with an array of toppings, it is very nutritious. Another option was sushi sandwich that fuses rice and bread. This is the dish that got him out of a jam whenever something had to be put together in an instant. The ordinary-looking but nutritious snacks approved by the Presidents. Something people in a rush should consider.