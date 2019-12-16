N. KOREA STATES CONDUCTION OF “CRUCIAL TEST” News Today 입력 2019.12.16 (15:06) 수정 2019.12.16 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea has said that it successfully carried out two crucial tests and the results will be used to develop strategic weapons to counter nuclear threats from the United States. The regime also continued its threats warning that America should not provoke the North if it wants to spend the year-end in peace.



[Pkg]



North Korea announced it successfully carried out another crucial test on Friday following a similar test on December 7th. Pyongyang put out a statement late Saturday, issued by Pak Jong-chon, chief of the military's General Staff. Emphasizing that North Korea successfully conducted significant tests in recent days and has built up "tremendous power." He highlighted the new technologies gained will be fully applied to developing strategic weapons to restrain and overpower America's nuclear threat. The two tests are suspected to be related to the development of an intercontinental ballistic missile targeting the U.S. The North also continued its threats against Washington. Pointing out the regime is completely ready to put into action any decision made by leader Kim Jong-un, it warned, the US and other hostile forces will spend the year-end in peace only when they hold off provocative words and actions against the communist state. Earlier, North Korea announced it carried out a crucial test Friday evening at its Sohae satellite launch site. It claims the test lasted 7 minutes and the successful result will serve to further strengthen Pyongyang's strategic deterrence against nuclear war. These are believed to be engine tests for launching ICBMs.



[Soundbite] PROF. LIM EUL-CHUL(KYUNGNAM UNIV.) : "N. Korea sought to develop nukes and ICBM also in the past as a deterrence against U.S. nuclear attacks. But the latest remarks imply it will showcase even stronger ICBM capabilities."



The South Korean military is analyzing what exactly has been tested and is closely monitoring activities in key areas in the regime including the Dongchang-ri launch site.

