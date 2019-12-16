NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.12.16 (15:08) 수정 2019.12.16 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun who is currently in Seoul held a news conference after holding discussions with his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon. Biegun said the U.S. has no deadline in denuclearization talks with N. Korea, and publicly offered a meeting with his N. Korean counterparts.

President Moon Jae-in met today with U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun at Cheong Wa Dae to discuss ways to resume the stalled denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has ordered corrective measures regarding mechanical defects in some 43,000 cars of 20 models manufactured or imported by Jaguar Land Rover Korea, GM Korea and Nissan Korea.

To ensure public convenience during the holiday season, the Seoul City government will increase buses operating between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on all nine nighttime routes in the city of Seoul.

