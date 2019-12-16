CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.12.16 (15:14) 수정 2019.12.16 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about girlgroup MOMO land making a comeback, and G.O.D members Son Ho-young and Kim Taewoo teaming up as a unit group. Girl group Momo land has publicly announced that they'll me making a comeback later this month. Their comeback is drawing even more attention as it's their first comeback after a couple of members left the group. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



K-pop girl group Momoland has revamped its member lineup and will be returning to the music scene later this month. The management agency said the band will release a new single album titled "Thumbs Up" on December 30th and kick off official activities as a six-member group. The new song is a new meets retro, "newtro" concept dance number accentuating Momoland's signature upbeat charm. Momoland debuted in 2016 with nine members. With the group's signature, unique sound, they had boasted a wide fan base ranging from teens to those in their 40s. But, the agency announced last month that the group will be revamped following the departure of some members. Boy band g.o.d members Son Ho-young and Kim Tae-woo are teaming up as a unit group named HoooW. On social media, the two posted a photo taken together in a recording studio as a prelude to their impending comeback. The photo also included Park Yong-in, a member of the band Urban Zakapa who is well-known for sentimental self-composed songs. The duo will release a new track on December 16th. Park has taken part in the composition and lyric writing. HoooW is g.o.d's first ever unit. With the new song's release, Son and Kim will also hold year-end concerts in Busan, Daegu and Seoul.

CULTURAL INSIGHT

입력 2019.12.16 (15:14) 수정 2019.12.16 (16:45) News Today

