기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

S. KOREA-JAPAN HOLDS POLICY MEETING
입력 2019.12.17 (15:04) 수정 2019.12.17 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
S. KOREA-JAPAN HOLDS POLICY MEETING
동영상영역 끝
“PARASITE” PHENOMENON CONTINUES ON 다음기사 “PARASITE” PHENOMENON CONTINUES ON
[Anchor Lead]

With bilateral relation remaining strained by a trade row, Korea and Japan held a policy meeting for the first time in three and a half years. The two sides said that they could promote mutual understandings on each other's export management systems through the meeting. They also agreed to continue dialogue and hold the next talks in Seoul in the near future.

[Pkg]

The Japanese delegation's attitude was quite different from July. They stood, waiting for the South Korean representatives and responded to a morning greeting with a warm welcome.

[Soundbite] "Good morning. (Welcome. This way.)"

The two sides released a joint press statement after the meeting that lasted over ten hours. They claim to have promoted mutual understanding of each other's export management systems through the talks. The two countries also agreed on the need to effectively manage exports responsibly, in their own discretion. The officials promised to hold the next meeting in Seoul in the near future.

[Soundbite] LEE HO-HYEON(MINISTRY OF TRADE, INDUSTRY AND ENERGY) : "Korea and Japan agreed to continue dialogue and communication on each other's export control policies to help resolve the current dispute."

Tokyo said that the dialogue itself marked progress and it will decide on whether to review export curbs through talks.

[Soundbite] HIROSHI KAJIYAMA(JAPAN'S MINISTER OF ECONOMY, TRADE AND INDUSTRY) : "Continuing dialogue is progress. Such activities help provide the foundation in making relevant decisions."

Japanese media outlets reported it's possible the two countries could hold a ministerial-level meeting on the export issue on December 22.
  • S. KOREA-JAPAN HOLDS POLICY MEETING
    • 입력 2019.12.17 (15:04)
    • 수정 2019.12.17 (16:45)
    News Today
S. KOREA-JAPAN HOLDS POLICY MEETING
[Anchor Lead]

With bilateral relation remaining strained by a trade row, Korea and Japan held a policy meeting for the first time in three and a half years. The two sides said that they could promote mutual understandings on each other's export management systems through the meeting. They also agreed to continue dialogue and hold the next talks in Seoul in the near future.

[Pkg]

The Japanese delegation's attitude was quite different from July. They stood, waiting for the South Korean representatives and responded to a morning greeting with a warm welcome.

[Soundbite] "Good morning. (Welcome. This way.)"

The two sides released a joint press statement after the meeting that lasted over ten hours. They claim to have promoted mutual understanding of each other's export management systems through the talks. The two countries also agreed on the need to effectively manage exports responsibly, in their own discretion. The officials promised to hold the next meeting in Seoul in the near future.

[Soundbite] LEE HO-HYEON(MINISTRY OF TRADE, INDUSTRY AND ENERGY) : "Korea and Japan agreed to continue dialogue and communication on each other's export control policies to help resolve the current dispute."

Tokyo said that the dialogue itself marked progress and it will decide on whether to review export curbs through talks.

[Soundbite] HIROSHI KAJIYAMA(JAPAN'S MINISTER OF ECONOMY, TRADE AND INDUSTRY) : "Continuing dialogue is progress. Such activities help provide the foundation in making relevant decisions."

Japanese media outlets reported it's possible the two countries could hold a ministerial-level meeting on the export issue on December 22.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.