S. KOREA-JAPAN HOLDS POLICY MEETING News Today 입력 2019.12.17 (15:04)

[Anchor Lead]



With bilateral relation remaining strained by a trade row, Korea and Japan held a policy meeting for the first time in three and a half years. The two sides said that they could promote mutual understandings on each other's export management systems through the meeting. They also agreed to continue dialogue and hold the next talks in Seoul in the near future.



[Pkg]



The Japanese delegation's attitude was quite different from July. They stood, waiting for the South Korean representatives and responded to a morning greeting with a warm welcome.



[Soundbite] "Good morning. (Welcome. This way.)"



The two sides released a joint press statement after the meeting that lasted over ten hours. They claim to have promoted mutual understanding of each other's export management systems through the talks. The two countries also agreed on the need to effectively manage exports responsibly, in their own discretion. The officials promised to hold the next meeting in Seoul in the near future.



[Soundbite] LEE HO-HYEON(MINISTRY OF TRADE, INDUSTRY AND ENERGY) : "Korea and Japan agreed to continue dialogue and communication on each other's export control policies to help resolve the current dispute."



Tokyo said that the dialogue itself marked progress and it will decide on whether to review export curbs through talks.



[Soundbite] HIROSHI KAJIYAMA(JAPAN'S MINISTER OF ECONOMY, TRADE AND INDUSTRY) : "Continuing dialogue is progress. Such activities help provide the foundation in making relevant decisions."



Japanese media outlets reported it's possible the two countries could hold a ministerial-level meeting on the export issue on December 22.

