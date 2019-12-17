“PARASITE” PHENOMENON CONTINUES ON News Today 입력 2019.12.17 (15:06) 수정 2019.12.17 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Director Bong Joon-ho's Parasite is continuing to rack up awards in North America. It won three awards from the San Francisco Bay Area Film Critics Circle on Monday, a day after collecting top awards at this year's Chicago Film Critics Association Awards. The latest feats are raising expectations that the Korean black comedy can win a Golden Globe and an Oscar early next year.



The Korean movie "Parasite" is garnering rave reviews from North American movie fans.



Having won the Cannes Film Festival's top Palme d'Or prize, Bong Joon-ho's classism critique is continuing to bag awards in North America.



Parasite received the awards for Best Director, Best Foreign Film and Best Original Screenplay from the San Francisco Bay Area Film Critics Circle on Monday. A day earlier, the movie won Best Picture and Best Director at this year's Chicago Film Critics Association Awards. It also topped the best foreign film and best original screenplay categories. This critically acclaimed drama is expected to be the first Korean movie to bring home a Golden Globe and an Oscar.



The Washington Post is predicting that Parasite could be the first foreign language movie to win the best picture award at the Academy Awards. The movie has been nominated for Best Director, Best Script and Best Foreign Film at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, which will be held on January 5th. The 2020 Academy Awards will be held on February 9th.

