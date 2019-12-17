NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.12.17 (15:08) 수정 2019.12.17 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The fifth round of talks on defense cost sharing is to kick off in Seoul today. Seoul and Washington planned to wrap up the talks within this year, but the negotiations will likely continue into next year due to wide differences between the two sides.

North Korea's state media reported that Kim Jong-un visited the Kumsusan Memorial Palace along with Workers' Party officials to pay homage to the statues of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il. However, Kim did not say anything regarding Pyongyang's relations with Washington.

The U.S. Forces Command in Korea has lifted the nighttime curfew for servicepeople. The curfew was imposed in 2011 due to sex crimes and accidents committed under the influence of alcohol by the U.S. troops stationed in Korea.

South Korea and China have agreed to set up an information center at the joint environmental cooperation center in Beijing to provide videos about the two nations' cooperation in reducing air pollution.

