EXHIBITION ON KOREA'S DEMOCRATIC HISTORY News Today 입력 2019.12.17 (15:12)

[Anchor Lead]



Counting from the year 1919 when Korea's colonial era provisional government was founded, it's been 100 years as of this year since democracy was introduced in the country. An interactive exhibition is under way where Korean youths can learn about the nation's democratic history and apply lessons in daily life. We take you there right now



[Pkg]



These cards show dates related to the Gwangju democratic movement that took place in May 1980. You pick a card and place it on the screen, which then pulls up events that happened on that day along with photos. Visitors can choose what they want to see, instead of unilaterally receiving information. In another section of the exhibition, numerous people who dedicated their lives for the nation's democracy are mentioned. But most of them are without names, which indicate that democracy was built on the sacrifice of ordinary citizens. In another corner highlighting the history of Korea's democratic movements, visitors can contemplate applications closer to their daily lives. You can choose from various images and words on the monitor and give it a go at expressing your own thoughts on democratic values such as freedom and peace. The displayed posters are quite diverse, reflecting the nature of democracy which voices various opinions. The exhibit is hosted by the Korea Democracy Foundation to help people learn more about the history of pro-democracy movements and also think about what it means to be a citizen of a democratic nation. The exhibition is geared towards teenagers with a focus on visual effects and interactive programs.



[Soundbite] YANG GEUM-SIK(KOREA DEMOCRACY FOUNDATION) : "We hope that students from all across Gyeonggi-do Province can visit. In the long run, we hope to open similar exhibition halls nationwide."



The foundation expressed hopes that middle and high schools can make the most of the event and use what it offers in classrooms as well.

