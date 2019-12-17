CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.12.17 (15:14) 수정 2019.12.17 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about boy group MONSTA X's achievements in the states, and musical "The Phantom of the Opera" beginning its run in various parts of Korea. K-POP boy band Monsta X played took part in the Jingle Ball Tour, a high-profile annual music event held in the U.S. Big names in the industry such as Taylor Swift and The Jonas Brothers also took part in the event. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



Monsta X played their part in the Jingle Ball Tour, a high-profile annual music event held in the U.S. Organized by iHeartRadio, the event held in major American cities features the most popular musicians of the year. Monsta X performed in four cities, including Chicago and New York, from December 7 to 13 local time. The K-pop band performed on the same stage with world renowned stars like Taylor Swift and the Jonas Brothers. Next February, Monsta X plans to release their second studio album in the U.S. "The Phantom of the Opera" begins its run in various parts of Korea. The opening performance was staged on December 13 at the Busan Dream Theater, drawing some 1,700 spectators. It's the third visit to Korea by the American cast, who also performed in the country in 2005 and 2012. This time, the renowned musical will be staged in three cities: Seoul, Daegu and Busan. Set in the 19th century the story of "The Phantom of the Opera" revolves around a love triangle between a genius musician living in the basement of the Paris Opera House, a Prima Donna and a young aristocrat. Since premiering in London in 1986, it became known as one of the world's top-four musical masterpieces.

CULTURAL INSIGHT

입력 2019.12.17 (15:14) 수정 2019.12.17 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about boy group MONSTA X's achievements in the states, and musical "The Phantom of the Opera" beginning its run in various parts of Korea. K-POP boy band Monsta X played took part in the Jingle Ball Tour, a high-profile annual music event held in the U.S. Big names in the industry such as Taylor Swift and The Jonas Brothers also took part in the event. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



Monsta X played their part in the Jingle Ball Tour, a high-profile annual music event held in the U.S. Organized by iHeartRadio, the event held in major American cities features the most popular musicians of the year. Monsta X performed in four cities, including Chicago and New York, from December 7 to 13 local time. The K-pop band performed on the same stage with world renowned stars like Taylor Swift and the Jonas Brothers. Next February, Monsta X plans to release their second studio album in the U.S. "The Phantom of the Opera" begins its run in various parts of Korea. The opening performance was staged on December 13 at the Busan Dream Theater, drawing some 1,700 spectators. It's the third visit to Korea by the American cast, who also performed in the country in 2005 and 2012. This time, the renowned musical will be staged in three cities: Seoul, Daegu and Busan. Set in the 19th century the story of "The Phantom of the Opera" revolves around a love triangle between a genius musician living in the basement of the Paris Opera House, a Prima Donna and a young aristocrat. Since premiering in London in 1986, it became known as one of the world's top-four musical masterpieces.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보