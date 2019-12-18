BIEGUN LEAVES WITHOUT N.KOREA'S RESPONSE News Today 입력 2019.12.18 (15:01) 수정 2019.12.18 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun proposed to meet with Pyongyang while visiting South Korea. But there was no answer from the North and he left Seoul empty-handed.



[Pkg]



Washington's top nuclear envoy Stephen Biegun made an open proposal to meet with North Korea. But there was no surprise US-North Korea meeting before Biegun left Seoul on Tuesday. He also did not answer reporter questions on whether he received any message from the North. Biegun gave a lecture at a South Korean university just before departure and is known to have admitted there likely was a difference in what Pyongyang and Washington were each trying to achieve in negotiations thus far. He also reportedly said that it will take a while to establish a peace regime but the U.S. will deal with the North Korean issue in a steady, stable manner. He added that acknowledging North Korea's nuclear armament may trigger a nuclear arms race across Northeast Asia. The envoy is believed to have reaffirmed Washington's stance to abide by principles as it has done so far and will not be swayed by the year-end deadline set by Pyongyang. On the way to the airport after ending his 3-day stay in South Korea, Biegun was accompanied by his South Korean counterpart, Lee Do-hoon. This was an unusual move, where the two held talks to the very end. This implies Seoul and Washington are regarding Pyongyang's refusal of Biegun's proposed talks seriously as it may well have been the last opportunity for negotiations this year. Biegun is currently in Japan and will then visit China on Thursday and Friday. Whether North Korea responds to the proposal for talks until then will serve as a barometer on future prospects regarding the regime's move.

