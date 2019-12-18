기사 본문 영역

[Anchor Lead]

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven of Sweden has come to Korea today for a three-day visit at the invitation of President MoonJae-in to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations. Sweden hosted the trilateral nuclear envoys' meeting in February and the working-level negotiation between North Korea and the United States in October.
According to a Statistics Korea survey, 44.2% of respondents replied that they value work and family equally, for the first time surpassing the answer "work is more important," which stood at 42.1%. However, 48% of men still answered that work came first, while 49.5% of women valued both work and family.
After a month and a half of pilot operation, the "open banking" service, which enables bank customers to access all bank accounts and banking services through only one application, went into full implementation today. Roughly 3.15 million Koreans have signed up for this service during the preliminary test period.
Seoul Light, a spectacular light show projected on the exterior of Dongdaemun Design Plaza four times a day, is scheduled to begin on December 20th and continue for 15 days until January 3rd 2020.
