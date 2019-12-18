VIETNAMESE SOCCER TEAM TRAINS IN KOREA News Today 입력 2019.12.18 (15:06) 수정 2019.12.18 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Korean football coach Park Hang-seo, who helped Vietnam win the gold medal at the Southeast Asian Games, is currently training the Vietnamese U-23 team in the Korean city of Tongyeong. The players received a warm welcome and are doing their best to prepare for a competition in Thailand.



[Pkg]



Players donning yellow and red uniforms appear upbeat as they warm up for training. They are Vietnam's U-23 team, who visited Korea along with their coach, Park Hang-seo. He decided to have the team train in Tongyeong for the AFC U-23 championship, taking place next month in Thailand. Park believes Tongyeong is the best place for the players' physical recovery.



[Soundbite] PARK HANG-SEO(COACH OF VIETNAMESE NATIONAL TEAM) : "I often visited Tongyeong for training when I worked with Gyeongnam FC, Jeonnam Dragons and Sangju Sangmu."



The Vietnamese players adapted quickly to the cold weather and spicy Korean food.



[Soundbite] NGUYEN QUANG HAI(FORWARD, VIETNAMESE NATIONAL FOOTBALL TEAM) : "Coach Park helped us improve our skills by grasping our strengths well."



Vietnamese expatriates living in Korea and even Vietnamese journalists visited the training site.



[Soundbite] (REPORTER FROM VIETNAMESE SOCCER TV CHANNEL) : "Fresh air is good for our players' health. And for some injured players, like Quang Hai, it is a good time for them to recover."



Park plans to return to Vietnam on Sunday after recharging his energy in his home country to prepare for his next endeavor in Thailand.

VIETNAMESE SOCCER TEAM TRAINS IN KOREA

입력 2019.12.18 (15:06) 수정 2019.12.18 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Korean football coach Park Hang-seo, who helped Vietnam win the gold medal at the Southeast Asian Games, is currently training the Vietnamese U-23 team in the Korean city of Tongyeong. The players received a warm welcome and are doing their best to prepare for a competition in Thailand.



[Pkg]



Players donning yellow and red uniforms appear upbeat as they warm up for training. They are Vietnam's U-23 team, who visited Korea along with their coach, Park Hang-seo. He decided to have the team train in Tongyeong for the AFC U-23 championship, taking place next month in Thailand. Park believes Tongyeong is the best place for the players' physical recovery.



[Soundbite] PARK HANG-SEO(COACH OF VIETNAMESE NATIONAL TEAM) : "I often visited Tongyeong for training when I worked with Gyeongnam FC, Jeonnam Dragons and Sangju Sangmu."



The Vietnamese players adapted quickly to the cold weather and spicy Korean food.



[Soundbite] NGUYEN QUANG HAI(FORWARD, VIETNAMESE NATIONAL FOOTBALL TEAM) : "Coach Park helped us improve our skills by grasping our strengths well."



Vietnamese expatriates living in Korea and even Vietnamese journalists visited the training site.



[Soundbite] (REPORTER FROM VIETNAMESE SOCCER TV CHANNEL) : "Fresh air is good for our players' health. And for some injured players, like Quang Hai, it is a good time for them to recover."



Park plans to return to Vietnam on Sunday after recharging his energy in his home country to prepare for his next endeavor in Thailand.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보