기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

TALENT DONATION OF FIXING CHILDREN'S TOYS
입력 2019.12.18 (15:10) 수정 2019.12.18 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
TALENT DONATION OF FIXING CHILDREN'S TOYS
동영상영역 끝
CULTURAL INSIGHT 다음기사 CULTURAL INSIGHT
[Anchor Lead]

Toys are vital for children's emotional well-being. But when they break down, it can be quite distressful for children and parents alike. Next we're meeting with a person who is known to have extraordinary skills in fixing broken toys.

[Pkg]

As always, Yoo Won-il's office is full of broken toys.

[Soundbite] "There is no sound even after replacing the batteries."

He takes out one of them to find out what is causing the problem. First, he replaces the speaker. The switch is one of the most vulnerable parts, but each toy has a different switch so it needs to be repaired rather than replaced. In just ten minutes, the problem is fixed.

[Soundbite] YOON SOL-HEE(CUSTOMER) : "Thank you. My child will be very happy."

Over the past one and a half years, Yoo has repaired more than 700 toys. Although it's not his main job, he comes here whenever he has free time.

[Soundbite] YOO WON-IL("TOY DOCTOR") : "Once, I happened to see a child who was elated to see his toy move again after I had repaired it. It was unforgettable."

Yoo provides his services free of charge. He only charges his customers for expensive components needed to fix broken toys. Sometimes he buys used toys to obtain components or to make sure he has done his job right.

[Soundbite] YOO WON-IL("TOY DOCTOR") : "I bought many used toys because it's hard to find components. I also use them to test if the fixed toys work properly."

Yoo started repairing toys because it was heartbreaking for him to see toys being thrown away just because no one could fix them.

[Soundbite] YOO WON-IL("TOY DOCTOR") : "To children, toys are like friends. They are indispensable for their emotional wellness."

He says he hopes to be a "traveling toy doctor" so he can repair toys for children in remote areas.
  • TALENT DONATION OF FIXING CHILDREN'S TOYS
    • 입력 2019.12.18 (15:10)
    • 수정 2019.12.18 (16:45)
    News Today
TALENT DONATION OF FIXING CHILDREN'S TOYS
[Anchor Lead]

Toys are vital for children's emotional well-being. But when they break down, it can be quite distressful for children and parents alike. Next we're meeting with a person who is known to have extraordinary skills in fixing broken toys.

[Pkg]

As always, Yoo Won-il's office is full of broken toys.

[Soundbite] "There is no sound even after replacing the batteries."

He takes out one of them to find out what is causing the problem. First, he replaces the speaker. The switch is one of the most vulnerable parts, but each toy has a different switch so it needs to be repaired rather than replaced. In just ten minutes, the problem is fixed.

[Soundbite] YOON SOL-HEE(CUSTOMER) : "Thank you. My child will be very happy."

Over the past one and a half years, Yoo has repaired more than 700 toys. Although it's not his main job, he comes here whenever he has free time.

[Soundbite] YOO WON-IL("TOY DOCTOR") : "Once, I happened to see a child who was elated to see his toy move again after I had repaired it. It was unforgettable."

Yoo provides his services free of charge. He only charges his customers for expensive components needed to fix broken toys. Sometimes he buys used toys to obtain components or to make sure he has done his job right.

[Soundbite] YOO WON-IL("TOY DOCTOR") : "I bought many used toys because it's hard to find components. I also use them to test if the fixed toys work properly."

Yoo started repairing toys because it was heartbreaking for him to see toys being thrown away just because no one could fix them.

[Soundbite] YOO WON-IL("TOY DOCTOR") : "To children, toys are like friends. They are indispensable for their emotional wellness."

He says he hopes to be a "traveling toy doctor" so he can repair toys for children in remote areas.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.