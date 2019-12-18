TALENT DONATION OF FIXING CHILDREN'S TOYS News Today 입력 2019.12.18 (15:10) 수정 2019.12.18 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Toys are vital for children's emotional well-being. But when they break down, it can be quite distressful for children and parents alike. Next we're meeting with a person who is known to have extraordinary skills in fixing broken toys.



[Pkg]



As always, Yoo Won-il's office is full of broken toys.



[Soundbite] "There is no sound even after replacing the batteries."



He takes out one of them to find out what is causing the problem. First, he replaces the speaker. The switch is one of the most vulnerable parts, but each toy has a different switch so it needs to be repaired rather than replaced. In just ten minutes, the problem is fixed.



[Soundbite] YOON SOL-HEE(CUSTOMER) : "Thank you. My child will be very happy."



Over the past one and a half years, Yoo has repaired more than 700 toys. Although it's not his main job, he comes here whenever he has free time.



[Soundbite] YOO WON-IL("TOY DOCTOR") : "Once, I happened to see a child who was elated to see his toy move again after I had repaired it. It was unforgettable."



Yoo provides his services free of charge. He only charges his customers for expensive components needed to fix broken toys. Sometimes he buys used toys to obtain components or to make sure he has done his job right.



[Soundbite] YOO WON-IL("TOY DOCTOR") : "I bought many used toys because it's hard to find components. I also use them to test if the fixed toys work properly."



Yoo started repairing toys because it was heartbreaking for him to see toys being thrown away just because no one could fix them.



[Soundbite] YOO WON-IL("TOY DOCTOR") : "To children, toys are like friends. They are indispensable for their emotional wellness."



He says he hopes to be a "traveling toy doctor" so he can repair toys for children in remote areas.

