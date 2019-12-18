CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.12.18 (15:12) 수정 2019.12.18 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about the Actor of the Year award, and a video trending online about Admiral Yi Sun-shin's achievements. Song Kang-ho, Gong Yoo, Ma Dong-seok... these actors were all the rage this year. But who won the Actor of the Year award Chosen by the public? Let's find out.



[Pkg]



Song Kang-ho has been named Actor of the Year. The results of a poll conducted on 1,700 people nationwide showed Song won almost 30 percent of the votes as the best actor of 2019. He earned a lot of acclaim this year for his roles in 'Parasite' and 'The King's Letters.' At number two is actor Ma Dong-seok, who starred in 'The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil' and 'The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos.' Gong Yoo came in third for his role in the movie 'Kim Ji Young: Born 1982.' The online community is all abuzz about a four-and-a-half minute video about Admiral Yi Sun-shin's achievements. Released on December 15, the day of the great admiral's passing, the video was produced by Sungshin Women's University Professor Seo Kyung-deok. Actress and singer Lee Jung-hyun, who appeared in the movie "Roaring Currents," donated her voice for the narration. The video introduces Admiral Yi Sun-shin's historic naval battles and his vestige in Jinhae on Korea's southern coast. Professor Seo says he produced the video to publicize the admiral's achievements in Jinhae, which are not as well known compared to his other accomplishments.

