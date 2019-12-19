GO MATCH BETWEEN HUMAN-AI News Today 입력 2019.12.19 (15:07) 수정 2019.12.19 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Korean Go master Lee Sedol, the only human to beat artificial intelligence so far, has defeated the locally-developed artificial intelligence software HanDol, in the first round of the match. As in his previous match with Alpha Go, the 78th move was crucial in determining the outcome. The match between human and AI will continue on until the 21st. Take a look.



[Pkg]



The AI software was off to a bad start.



[Soundbite] (COMMENTATOR) : "Lee Sedol probably had no idea he would be given a two-stone advantage."



The tables turned when Handol began to step up its attack. However, the situation changed with Lee Sedol's 78th move.



[Soundbite] (COMMENTATOR) : "It was going well, but all of a sudden it's all useless."



Although some raised the possibility of a program error, experts say Handol succumbed to Lee Sedol's unexpected move.



[Soundbite] PARK JUNG-SANG(KBS GO COMMENTATOR) : "Artificial intelligence programs around the world failed to predict that this stone was critical. Only Lee Sedol knew it."



Handol honed its Go-playing skills through deep learning by playing against itself. However, it had never encountered the move that Lee Sedol used in the 78th turn.



[Soundbite] LEE CHANG-YUL(GAME AI TEAM, NHN) : "I was a little dumbfounded by the unexpected outcome. Handol failed to foresee Lee Sedol's 78th move."



It had been only one and a half months since the software began to learn to give a two-stone advantage to the opponent at the start of the game.



[Soundbite] LEE SEDOL(PROFESSIONAL GO PLAYER) : "Sometimes when you do your best the result is miraculous. I did my best because I thought about this game as my retirement match."



Even to Lee Sedol, a top master with 24 years of experience, it was the first time using a handicap stone. The match showed that humans have a better ability to respond to circumstances compared to artificial intelligence.

입력 2019.12.19 (15:07) 수정 2019.12.19 (16:45) News Today

