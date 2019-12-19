기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.12.19 (15:09) 수정 2019.12.19 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

While predicting that the Korean economy will grow 2.4 percent next year, the government will focus on spurring economic recovery and enhancing growth potentials by investing 100 trillion won in the private sector to boost investment and domestic consumption.
Inspections are now complete on all 150 Boeing 737 NGs operating in Korea, discovering cracks with 13 planes. But seven of the defected planes have already resumed flying after repair.
The Korea Consumer Agency is advising skiers to make sure that they wear personal protective gear when hitting the slopes. This advice is based on a study showing that fractures account for 45 percent of injuries reported at ski resorts.
The Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute is predicting that the first sunrise of 2020 will be seen at 7:26 a.m. on the nation’s easternmost Dokdo islets.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2019.12.19 (15:09)
    • 수정 2019.12.19 (16:45)
    News Today
