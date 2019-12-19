BENEFITS OF CONSUMING KOREAN FOOD News Today 입력 2019.12.19 (15:13) 수정 2019.12.19 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A study has found that the Korean cuisine offers more health benefits than meat-based western food. Moreover, researchers say Korean food helps prevent obesity and many other diseases.



[Pkg]



This Korean-style meal consists of brown rice topped with assorted vegetables and herbs, and the Korean staple side-dish kimchi. Although American food also consists of vegetables, it is mostly based on meat. A study conducted by the Rural Development Administration and Seoul National University on the effects of Korean and western food on health has found that Korean food helps prevent obesity and adult diseases. The researchers had 54 overweight Koreans consume Korean food, recommended American food and regular American food for four weeks each. The results showed that their total cholesterol levels fell 9.5 percent when they ate Korean food, but rose again when the participants were on the American diet. The participants' intestinal flora became more diverse and contained more lactobacilli when they were on the Korean diet. In contrast, their ketone bodies, an indicator of cardiovascular diseases, surged when they consumed American food.



[Soundbite] SHIN DONG-MI(PROF., SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY) : "This indicates that changes in intestinal flora directly caused a drop in LDL cholesterol and body fat."



A joint study conducted by Korean and U.S. researchers seven years ago also found that Korean food helps lower total cholesterol and fasting blood sugar levels. The researchers plan to publicize the health benefits of the Korean cuisine around the world.



[Soundbite] CHO SU-MOOK(RURAL DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION) : "We will publicize the importance of the Korean diet by drawing guidelines on how to improve eating habits."



The results of the study have been published in the renowned scientific journal Nutrients, and will be published in a European journal on nutrition next year.

