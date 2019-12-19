KOREA'S WINTER HOT SPA News Today 입력 2019.12.19 (15:15) 수정 2019.12.19 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Hot spas, one of Koreans' favorite wintertime destinations, have evolved over years. The latest hot spring facilities feature pools with various properties and outdoor hot tubs. We take you there right now.



[Pkg]



When the weather turns colder and winds stronger, most Koreans long to take a long dip in hot springs. According to a Joseon-era medical encyclopedia, hot spring water helped treat skin problems like sores. Hot springs were considered a medical treatment back then. Spas in Korea use subterranean water warmed by geothermal heat. Some reportedly contain many beneficial substances such as minerals and sodium. This spa offers slightly alkaline water infused with sodium bicarbonate, which supposedly helps skin regeneration. Drawn from 1,300 meters underground, the spring water here contains assorted minerals, such as sodium, magnesium, and silica, which can help one recover from fatigue, provides pain relief, and improve skin condition. Some say just looking at it relaxes their body and mind. Unique hot spas that cater to the needs of an entire family are all the rage these days. This spa offers a view of the ocean, making visitors feel as if they're out on the beach.



[Soundbite] KIM KI-PYEONG(VISITOR) : "It's refreshing to have the view of the sea and to be able to relax in the hot pool."



Gushing forth from the granite bed 460 meters underground, the spring water here is hotter than ordinary hot springs with temperatures above 51 degrees Celsius. The spa owner claims the spring water contains calcium, potassium and other minerals that help relieve muscle aches. But children may not appreciate warm or hot spring water. That's why this water park-type spa has diverse accommodations that make sure children can have a fun hot spring experience. This indoor hot spring pool features various equipment that appeal to infants and toddlers, making it easier for them to spend time with their parents here. Children are having a wonderful time, using the slides and splashing around.



[Soundbite] SIN HYE-YEON(VISITOR) : "This is a good place for family fun because the hot spring water is good for our health and the children have a lot of things to play with."



Grownups can dip themselves in various pools set up outside. Citric acid and lemon slices rich in vitamin C are added to the water between 38 and 44 degrees Celsius to help clear up the skin and enhance skin elasticity. There is even a makgeolli pool. The Korean alcoholic beverage supposedly smooths the skin and aids blood circulation. This winter, a fun and healthy way to spend quality family time would be to hit these hot spas with assorted spring water pools.

