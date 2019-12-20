기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
2019.12.20
[Anchor Lead]

The presidential office has announced that President Moon jae-in will hold a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe next Tuesday in Chengdu, China. The summit between the two leaders will be held on the sidelines of a three-way meeting of economy and trade-related ministers of South, Korea, China, and Japan.
The police have caught a man in his 40s who vandalized a wall poster put up on Seoul National University campus to support the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong. Police said they are investigating the man, a graduate of the school, on the motive.
An outdoor ice rink at downtown Seoul Plaza will open at 5 p.m. Friday for the winter season. Admission will be free until 8 p.m. This year, the rink has expanded size by 20% allowing greater capacity of a maximum 600 skaters.
A winter Christmas festival will be held at Seoullo 7017 from Saturday to December 29th. The city landmark is a pedestrian overpass located near Seoul train station. Events will begin tomorrow afternoon starting with a procession. Music concerts and interactive programs such as making Christmas socks are scheduled during the festival.
