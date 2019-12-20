CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.12.20 (15:09) 수정 2019.12.20 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about one of the most talked topics in the K-POP and film industry, BTS and Parasite. BTS has announced that it will be performing at Dick Clark’s New Year's Rockin Eve, and annual event set to be held at Times Square in New York on December 31. This and more on today's cultural news



[Pkg]



BTS will perform at Dick Clark’s New Year's Rockin Eve to ring in 2020. The k-pop group's agency announced that the boys are part of the lineup for the annual event set to be held at Times Square in New York on December 31. This year's show is the 48th edition of the special year-end broadcast by ABC, which runs about six hours and is watched by 25 million viewers across America. It's the second time BTS is taking part in Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve since 2017. This year, the boy band will be performing alongside superstars like Post Malone and Alanis Morissette. With the countdown ticking towards the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, stars of "Parasite" are heading to the U.S. The Korean black comedy is nominated for best foreign language film, best screenplay and best director. Cho Yeo-jeong and Lee Jung-eun will attend the award ceremony to be held on January 5. Director Bong Joon-ho and his go-to star Song Kang-ho are in the States, busy campaigning for the movie's Oscar nomination. Actress Park So-dam is also adjusting her schedule to join in the efforts. Parasite is on the shortlist of ten international films vying for the honors. Many "Parasite" cast are set to attend the 77th Golden Globe Awards, raising expectations that the classism critique could bring home a Golden Globe.

