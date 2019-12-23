KIM JONG-UN HOLDS EXTENDED PARTY MEETING News Today 입력 2019.12.23 (14:55) 수정 2019.12.23 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has presided over an extended meeting of the Central Military Committee of the Workers' Party. The meeting holds great significance for the regime as it is held every time the Party's Central Committee overseeing the country's defense industry, makes important military decisions.



[Pkg]



North Korea reported that Chairman Kim Jong-un presided over an extended meeting of the Central Military Committee of the Workers' Party. The participants discussed ways to strengthen the country's military capabilities.



[Soundbite] (KOREAN CENTRAL TV(SUN.)) : "They discussed how to make critical improvements in the overall national defense industry and steadily enhance military capabilities for self-defense."



Kim reportedly briefed the participants on the complicated internal and external situations and they discussed various measures to strengthen armed power in line with the changing political situations and demands of the time. It appears that the North Korean officials had stalled nuclear talks with the Americans in mind as they talked about military countermeasures. What needs to be noted here is the timing of the meeting and change in participants. The Central Military Committee meeting, which had been held after the Party's Plenary Session for the past two years, was held earlier than the general assembly this time. A greater number of military figures in uniforms were spotted than cabinet or party members wearing customary Mao jackets. It appears Pyongyang is attempting to increase pressure on Washington ahead of its self-imposed year-end deadline and simultaneously emphasize the military's importance and prepare preemptive military measures in case the talks with Washington is halted.



[Soundbite] PROF. LIM EUL-CHUL(INSTITUTE FOR FAR EASTERN STUDIES, KYUNGNAM UNIV.) : "North Korea is expected to pressure the U.S. to change its policy toward the regime by maximizing the level of military provocation under the pretext of strengthening military capabilities for self-defense."



It is also possible that important discussions about nuclear and missile programs took place. However, North Korea did not disclose in detail how its military capabilities for self-defense will be upgraded. Experts believe Pyongyang exercised restraint ahead of the tripartite summit among South Korea, China, and Japan in Beijing today.

KIM JONG-UN HOLDS EXTENDED PARTY MEETING

입력 2019.12.23 (14:55) 수정 2019.12.23 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has presided over an extended meeting of the Central Military Committee of the Workers' Party. The meeting holds great significance for the regime as it is held every time the Party's Central Committee overseeing the country's defense industry, makes important military decisions.



[Pkg]



North Korea reported that Chairman Kim Jong-un presided over an extended meeting of the Central Military Committee of the Workers' Party. The participants discussed ways to strengthen the country's military capabilities.



[Soundbite] (KOREAN CENTRAL TV(SUN.)) : "They discussed how to make critical improvements in the overall national defense industry and steadily enhance military capabilities for self-defense."



Kim reportedly briefed the participants on the complicated internal and external situations and they discussed various measures to strengthen armed power in line with the changing political situations and demands of the time. It appears that the North Korean officials had stalled nuclear talks with the Americans in mind as they talked about military countermeasures. What needs to be noted here is the timing of the meeting and change in participants. The Central Military Committee meeting, which had been held after the Party's Plenary Session for the past two years, was held earlier than the general assembly this time. A greater number of military figures in uniforms were spotted than cabinet or party members wearing customary Mao jackets. It appears Pyongyang is attempting to increase pressure on Washington ahead of its self-imposed year-end deadline and simultaneously emphasize the military's importance and prepare preemptive military measures in case the talks with Washington is halted.



[Soundbite] PROF. LIM EUL-CHUL(INSTITUTE FOR FAR EASTERN STUDIES, KYUNGNAM UNIV.) : "North Korea is expected to pressure the U.S. to change its policy toward the regime by maximizing the level of military provocation under the pretext of strengthening military capabilities for self-defense."



It is also possible that important discussions about nuclear and missile programs took place. However, North Korea did not disclose in detail how its military capabilities for self-defense will be upgraded. Experts believe Pyongyang exercised restraint ahead of the tripartite summit among South Korea, China, and Japan in Beijing today.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보