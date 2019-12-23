기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
President Moon Jae-in is visiting Beijing for a summit with the Chinese and Japanese leaders. President Moon held a summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping today for the first time in six months. Tomorrow, he is to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
The high-altitude unmanned aircraft, Global Hawk, which can monitor the entire North Korean territory and the area outside the Korean Peninsula, arrived at an air base in Sacheon, Gyeongsangnam-do Province, this morning. South Korea's Air Force plans to deploy three more Global Hawks early next year.
The Seoul City government will expand taxi operation during the year-end holiday season. Joint crackdowns will be conducted in cooperation with police to prevent taxi drivers from refusing passengers.
With demand for non-fried dried noodles being on the rise, the Korea Consumer Agency inspected 12 products of five food manufacturers and found that their dried noodle products including instant noodles contained a similar amount of sodium as deep-fried noodles.
- NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.12.23 (15:01)
수정 2019.12.23 (16:45)
[Anchor Lead]
President Moon Jae-in is visiting Beijing for a summit with the Chinese and Japanese leaders. President Moon held a summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping today for the first time in six months. Tomorrow, he is to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
The high-altitude unmanned aircraft, Global Hawk, which can monitor the entire North Korean territory and the area outside the Korean Peninsula, arrived at an air base in Sacheon, Gyeongsangnam-do Province, this morning. South Korea's Air Force plans to deploy three more Global Hawks early next year.
The Seoul City government will expand taxi operation during the year-end holiday season. Joint crackdowns will be conducted in cooperation with police to prevent taxi drivers from refusing passengers.
With demand for non-fried dried noodles being on the rise, the Korea Consumer Agency inspected 12 products of five food manufacturers and found that their dried noodle products including instant noodles contained a similar amount of sodium as deep-fried noodles.
