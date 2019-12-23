CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.12.23 (15:06) 수정 2019.12.23 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about K-POP star BTS becoming a global brand ambassador of the Formula E electric cars championship, and Korean film "Beasts Clawing at Straws" being invited at an international film festival. K-POP sensation BTS has been appointed as global brand ambassadors of the Forumla E electric cars championship set to be held in major global cities around the world. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



K-pop boy band BTS has been appointed as the global brand ambassadors of the Formula E electric cars championship. BTS took part in official advertising for the latest edition of the electric street-racing series. Formula E will continue through July next year in 12 cities worldwide including New York and Paris. A circuit of the eco-friendly motor sports will also take place in Seoul for the first time ever next May and KBS will be the host broadcaster. Starting from the 2020/2021 season, Formula E will become an official racing series with its status upgraded to a global championship governed by the International Automobile Federation. The Korean film "Beasts Clawing at Straws" set to hit theaters next year has been invited to compete at the International Film Festival Rotterdam opening in the Netherlands next month. The crime story follows characters who covet a bag full of cash seeking that one big break in life. The movie made headlines from early on with its star-studded cast that includes actor Jung Woo-sung and actresses Jeon Do-yeon and Youn Yuh-jung. Extending the invitation, the Rotterdam festival cited the film's beautifully constructed plot and the actors' engaging performance.

