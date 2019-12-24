기사 본문 영역

U.S. AIR FORCE STEPS UP SECURITY
입력 2019.12.24 (14:58) 수정 2019.12.24 (16:47)
U.S. AIR FORCE STEPS UP SECURITY
[Anchor Lead]

The U.S. military is continuing to step up airborne surveillance of the Korean Peninsula, as North Korea is expected to launch an intense provocation soon. It has been confirmed that the U.S.' Air Forces' spy plane E-8C flew over the peninsula over the weekend and on Monday and analysts say that through the deployment of such surveillance aircraft, the U.S. is monitoring the moves of the North while sending a warning to the regime.

[Pkg]

A U.S. Air Force recon plane conducted a mission in Korea on Monday. The E-8C flew at an altitude of 29,000 feet over the peninsula, two days after its previous deployment. The Joint STARS measures 44 meters in width and 46 meters in length and its radius of operation covers one million square kilometers. The spy plane possesses a high-performance radar system capable of identifying a ground target 250 kilometers away. So it can closely monitor any changes in North Korea's ground forces and military equipment as well as missile bases. Another U.S. recon aircraft, RC-135W Rivet Joint was detected flying above the Korean Peninsula over the weekend. The spy plane collects radio signals and is equipped with a device that can analyze the trajectory of warheads. Private aviation tracker Aircraft Spots said the Rivet Joint' latest deployment came at an unusual time, as they are not typically seen on weekends. It is interpreted that Washington believes the promised Christmas gift by North Korea could be delivered soon. The U.S. military has been increasing surveillance over the Peninsula recently. According to some analysts, flying at an identifiable altitude, the U.S. recon planes are sending silent warnings to Pyongyang.

[Soundbite] GEN. MARK MILLEY(U.S. JCS CHAIRMAN(DEC. 21))

As Christmas week begins, the U.S. government remains quiet so far. However, Washington is ratcheting up vigilance and military readiness with the North's self-imposed year-end deadline approaching.
