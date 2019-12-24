기사 본문 영역

S. KOREAN MILITARY ACQUIRES UNMANNED AIRCRAFT
입력 2019.12.24 (15:00) 수정 2019.12.24 (16:47) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Korean Air Force has acquired a U.S. high-altitude unmanned surveillance aircraft. Nicknamed 'a flying intelligence satellite', the Global Hawk is known to be capable of closely monitoring the whole of North Korea as well as regions surrounding the Korean Peninsula.

[Pkg]

The first of four Global Hawk aircrafts that South Korea purchased from the U.S. landed at Sacheon Air Base in Gyeongsangnam-do Province early Monday morning. The arrival came five years after the Korean Air Force signed a purchase contract with the U.S. in 2014.

[Soundbite] CHOI HYUN-SOO(DEFENSE MINISTRY SPOKESPERSON) : "To my knowledge, the aircraft has arrived in South Korea. It will be incorporated into the nation's military assets as planned."

Nicknamed a flying intelligence satellite, the Global Hawk is capable of distinguishing ground objects just 30 centimeters wide from an altitude of 20 kilometers. With an operation radius of 3,000 kilometers, the advanced drone can monitor over and beyond the Korean Peninsula. It can stay airborne for up to 42 hours. Equipped with a high-performance radar system and infrared detectors, the Global Hawk is able to detect any moves by North Korean forces. The delivery will enable South Korea to independently collect images of the North and decrease its dependence on the U.S. for intelligence. South Korea is the first country to introduce the Global Hawk outside of NATO. This is why Pyongyang has been strongly protesting Seoul's acquisition of the spy plane.

[Soundbite] (KOREAN CENTRAL TV(AUG. 6)) : "South Korea is seriously provoking North Korea by introducing the high-altitude surveillance aircraft."

Seoul's Air Force has decided not to hold an event celebrating the delivery of the Global Hawk. Last Tuesday, it marked the arrival of the U.S. stealth fighter jet F-35A in a closed-door event. The move is seen as a way to avoid aggravating North Korea. South Korea is expected to introduce the other three Global Hawks by the first half of next year.
