[Anchor Lead]



A trilateral meeting between the leaders of South Korea, China, and Japan was held in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu. At a joint press conference held after the meeting, S. Korean president Moon Jae-in said that the three countries agreed to help promote N. Korea-U.S. dialog to put an end to North Korea's nuclear programme.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang says Beijing is willing to cooperate with Seoul on the East Asia Railway Community Initiative proposed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in as a way to achieve peace on the Korean Peninsula and co-prosperity in East Asia.

According to the Statistics Korea, the service sector's sales recorded 2,155 trillion won last year, up 5.6 percent year-on-year. The number falls below the 10-year average annual increase rate of 7.4 percent.

The results of a poll show that about 60 percent of Seoul residents have tried Seoul City's sharing services. The most widely used of them was the bike sharing service, which was used by 44 percent of the respondents.

