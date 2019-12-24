기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.12.24 (15:03) 수정 2019.12.24 (16:47) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NEWS BRIEF
동영상영역 끝
ADOPTEE FINDS BIRTH FAMILY THROUGH DNA TEST 다음기사 ADOPTEE FINDS BIRTH FAMILY THROUGH DNA TEST
[Anchor Lead]

A trilateral meeting between the leaders of South Korea, China, and Japan was held in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu. At a joint press conference held after the meeting, S. Korean president Moon Jae-in said that the three countries agreed to help promote N. Korea-U.S. dialog to put an end to North Korea's nuclear programme.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang says Beijing is willing to cooperate with Seoul on the East Asia Railway Community Initiative proposed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in as a way to achieve peace on the Korean Peninsula and co-prosperity in East Asia.
According to the Statistics Korea, the service sector's sales recorded 2,155 trillion won last year, up 5.6 percent year-on-year. The number falls below the 10-year average annual increase rate of 7.4 percent.
The results of a poll show that about 60 percent of Seoul residents have tried Seoul City's sharing services. The most widely used of them was the bike sharing service, which was used by 44 percent of the respondents.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2019.12.24 (15:03)
    • 수정 2019.12.24 (16:47)
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

A trilateral meeting between the leaders of South Korea, China, and Japan was held in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu. At a joint press conference held after the meeting, S. Korean president Moon Jae-in said that the three countries agreed to help promote N. Korea-U.S. dialog to put an end to North Korea's nuclear programme.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang says Beijing is willing to cooperate with Seoul on the East Asia Railway Community Initiative proposed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in as a way to achieve peace on the Korean Peninsula and co-prosperity in East Asia.
According to the Statistics Korea, the service sector's sales recorded 2,155 trillion won last year, up 5.6 percent year-on-year. The number falls below the 10-year average annual increase rate of 7.4 percent.
The results of a poll show that about 60 percent of Seoul residents have tried Seoul City's sharing services. The most widely used of them was the bike sharing service, which was used by 44 percent of the respondents.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.