ADOPTEE FINDS BIRTH FAMILY THROUGH DNA TEST News Today 입력 2019.12.24 (15:05) 수정 2019.12.24 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



A man in his 30s who was adopted overseas some 30 years ago was reunited with his birth family through DNA testing. Since registered DNAs play a big part in finding the biological families of adoptees, DNA registries will be established in major adoptee placement nations, starting next year.



[Pkg]



Although it's been more than 30 years since they were separated, the mother recognizes her son the moment she sets her eyes on him. She cannot stop her tears as she holds the now middle-aged son in her arms.



[Soundbite] "Did you miss me?"



Sohn Dong-seok, who was only four years old in 1987, got lost in Daegu when he got on a bus by himself to find his mother who worked in Yeongcheon, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. He was then adopted by an American family through an adoption service. Now reunited with his biological family after 32 years, he wouldn't let go of his mother.



[Soundbite] SOHN DONG-SEOK(SON)



[Soundbite] SOHN DONG-JEONG(SOHN DONG-SEOK'S BROTHER) : "I'm so happy that I can't describe it in words."



Sohn Dong-seok asked the Korean police last month to find his birth family. The police used his DNA sent via international mail to locate his family in just 40 days. Between 2017 and now, 26 missing children in Daegu were reunited with their families through the DNA registry.



[Soundbite] AHN JUNG-MAN(DAEGU METROPOLITAN POLICE AGENCY) : "We plan to use this system more often to find families for more missing children."



The registry will be further expanded next year. DNA collection and registration systems will be established at the overseas diplomatic offices in 14 major adoptee placement countries. Roughly 170,000 Koreans have been adopted by families abroad during the six decades following the Korean War. The expanded DNA registration is certain to be a big help to overseas adoptees who are looking for their birth families.

