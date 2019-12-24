LACK OF MOVIE SERVICES FOR THE DISABLED News Today 입력 2019.12.24 (15:07) 수정 2019.12.24 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



We often hear the term "barrier free," which means to remove barriers for the disabled people in movies or theaters. But the reality is there are very few shows or movies that the disabled people can enjoy. We have the details.



[Pkg]



A disaster film about a volcanic eruption at Baekdusan Mountain. A comedy about young rebels. This is the peak movie season in Korea. This visually impaired person also has a movie he wants to see.



[Soundbite] KWAK NAM-HEE(VISUALLY IMPAIRED PERSON) : "I've heard so much about "Frozen" that I really want to catch it."



But even when there are multiplexes everywhere, not a single movie was made available for people with this type of disability. Behold, the "barrier-free" movie experience for the disabled. The scenes are described in detail through voice recording and subtitles. Subtitles can be shown on the screen. And then there's the option of using personal 'smart glasses' that show subtitles only to the disabled without disturbing the general audience. But only 29 movies a year or 1.5% of all films screened in cinemas are produced this way to accommodate the disabled population. Commercial movie studios hesitate to produce such films because the process requires at least 15 million won in additional cost. The situation is not much different in the performing arts sector. This art center presented a show for the visually impaired using the latest audio technology. But it cost about 20 million won to set up and remove equipment for a single day's performance. The percentage of Koreans with disabilities who enjoy cultural activities is only a third compared to that of people without disabilities. Legal and institutional support is needed so that cultural experiences are made more accessible to this group.

