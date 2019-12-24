기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

K-POP COVER GROUPS EXPAND INTERNATIONALLY
입력 2019.12.24 (15:09) 수정 2019.12.24 (16:47) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
K-POP COVER GROUPS EXPAND INTERNATIONALLY
동영상영역 끝
KOSPI 2,189.87 KOSDAQ 639.49 다음기사 KOSPI 2,189.87 KOSDAQ 639.49
[Anchor Lead]

At the Korea-ASEAN Commemorative Summit last month, Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi asked President Moon Jae-in to let a Myanmarese K-pop cover dance group receive training in Korea. In fact, there is a large number of amateur K-pop cover dance teams in Southeast Asian countries. Some of them even have their own fan clubs, and a growing number of young people are learning K-pop to be scouted by cover dance groups.

[Pkg]

A K-pop cover dance competition held in Korea. A team from Myanmar who finished second are famous enough to be invited to various events in their home country. A Thai male cover dance team that also competed in the contest is also very popular locally. Established cover dance teams select their new members through auditions and have dedicated fan clubs with more than three thousand members. Their goal is to debut as K-pop groups in Korea or Southeast Asia.

[Soundbite] CHAMP(MEMBER OF DP GROWTH(COVER DANCE TEAM)) : "Our primary goal is to perform alongside K-pop groups on the same stage. We also strive to create our own style by practicing hard."

A growing number of young people receive vocal and dance training with the goal of joining such teams. Even a national figure skater dreams of becoming a K-pop cover dancer.

[Soundbite] (NATIONAL FIGURE SKATER OF THAILAND) : "My skating experience helps me learn K-pop dance easier. It also helps me boost stamina."

More and more Southeast Asian youths are not content just being a fan. They are working to have a bigger role in the K-pop industry.
  • K-POP COVER GROUPS EXPAND INTERNATIONALLY
    • 입력 2019.12.24 (15:09)
    • 수정 2019.12.24 (16:47)
    News Today
K-POP COVER GROUPS EXPAND INTERNATIONALLY
[Anchor Lead]

At the Korea-ASEAN Commemorative Summit last month, Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi asked President Moon Jae-in to let a Myanmarese K-pop cover dance group receive training in Korea. In fact, there is a large number of amateur K-pop cover dance teams in Southeast Asian countries. Some of them even have their own fan clubs, and a growing number of young people are learning K-pop to be scouted by cover dance groups.

[Pkg]

A K-pop cover dance competition held in Korea. A team from Myanmar who finished second are famous enough to be invited to various events in their home country. A Thai male cover dance team that also competed in the contest is also very popular locally. Established cover dance teams select their new members through auditions and have dedicated fan clubs with more than three thousand members. Their goal is to debut as K-pop groups in Korea or Southeast Asia.

[Soundbite] CHAMP(MEMBER OF DP GROWTH(COVER DANCE TEAM)) : "Our primary goal is to perform alongside K-pop groups on the same stage. We also strive to create our own style by practicing hard."

A growing number of young people receive vocal and dance training with the goal of joining such teams. Even a national figure skater dreams of becoming a K-pop cover dancer.

[Soundbite] (NATIONAL FIGURE SKATER OF THAILAND) : "My skating experience helps me learn K-pop dance easier. It also helps me boost stamina."

More and more Southeast Asian youths are not content just being a fan. They are working to have a bigger role in the K-pop industry.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.