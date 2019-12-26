DANGERS OF ILLEGAL PARKED VEHICLES News Today 입력 2019.12.26 (15:13) 수정 2019.12.26 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Illegally parked vehicles often delay fire trucks from reaching the fire in time. That again happened in Yongin, Gyeonggi-do Province on Christmas Eve, but this time ordinary citizens came to the rescue. Take a look at how these everyday heroes helped save the day.



[Pkg]



On Christmas eve, at a street in Yongin, Gyeonggi-do Province. A crowd has gathered nearby a fire truck.



[Soundbite] "The fire truck is unable to pass."



The fire engine was unable to move to it s destination because of an illegally parked car.



[Soundbite] NA YU-MIN(CITIZEN) : "There was a fire in the restaurant on the second floor. The fire truck was turning a corner, but couldn't get to the scene because of an illegally parked car."



A number of bystanders tried to push the car, but it wouldn't budge at all. At that moment, one by one, more citizens nearby came together to lift up the car.



[Soundbite] "One, two, three!"



Before long, the car was moved to the side.



[Soundbite] "Can it pass?"



The fire truck was finally able to be on its way.



[Soundbite] YUN SEOK-GEON(FIREFIGHTER AT THE SCENE) : "We often have troubles with illegally parked vehicles. We're thankful that the citizens nearby did what we couldn't do."



If the firefighters couldn't reach the scene in time, the fire could have gotten out of hand. Thanks to the citizens who swooped in to the rescue like superheros, the fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes without any casualties.

DANGERS OF ILLEGAL PARKED VEHICLES

입력 2019.12.26 (15:13) 수정 2019.12.26 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Illegally parked vehicles often delay fire trucks from reaching the fire in time. That again happened in Yongin, Gyeonggi-do Province on Christmas Eve, but this time ordinary citizens came to the rescue. Take a look at how these everyday heroes helped save the day.



[Pkg]



On Christmas eve, at a street in Yongin, Gyeonggi-do Province. A crowd has gathered nearby a fire truck.



[Soundbite] "The fire truck is unable to pass."



The fire engine was unable to move to it s destination because of an illegally parked car.



[Soundbite] NA YU-MIN(CITIZEN) : "There was a fire in the restaurant on the second floor. The fire truck was turning a corner, but couldn't get to the scene because of an illegally parked car."



A number of bystanders tried to push the car, but it wouldn't budge at all. At that moment, one by one, more citizens nearby came together to lift up the car.



[Soundbite] "One, two, three!"



Before long, the car was moved to the side.



[Soundbite] "Can it pass?"



The fire truck was finally able to be on its way.



[Soundbite] YUN SEOK-GEON(FIREFIGHTER AT THE SCENE) : "We often have troubles with illegally parked vehicles. We're thankful that the citizens nearby did what we couldn't do."



If the firefighters couldn't reach the scene in time, the fire could have gotten out of hand. Thanks to the citizens who swooped in to the rescue like superheros, the fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes without any casualties.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보