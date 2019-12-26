기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

DANGERS OF ILLEGAL PARKED VEHICLES
입력 2019.12.26 (15:13) 수정 2019.12.26 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
DANGERS OF ILLEGAL PARKED VEHICLES
동영상영역 끝
NEWS BRIEF 다음기사 NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

Illegally parked vehicles often delay fire trucks from reaching the fire in time. That again happened in Yongin, Gyeonggi-do Province on Christmas Eve, but this time ordinary citizens came to the rescue. Take a look at how these everyday heroes helped save the day.

[Pkg]

On Christmas eve, at a street in Yongin, Gyeonggi-do Province. A crowd has gathered nearby a fire truck.

[Soundbite] "The fire truck is unable to pass."

The fire engine was unable to move to it s destination because of an illegally parked car.

[Soundbite] NA YU-MIN(CITIZEN) : "There was a fire in the restaurant on the second floor. The fire truck was turning a corner, but couldn't get to the scene because of an illegally parked car."

A number of bystanders tried to push the car, but it wouldn't budge at all. At that moment, one by one, more citizens nearby came together to lift up the car.

[Soundbite] "One, two, three!"

Before long, the car was moved to the side.

[Soundbite] "Can it pass?"

The fire truck was finally able to be on its way.

[Soundbite] YUN SEOK-GEON(FIREFIGHTER AT THE SCENE) : "We often have troubles with illegally parked vehicles. We're thankful that the citizens nearby did what we couldn't do."

If the firefighters couldn't reach the scene in time, the fire could have gotten out of hand. Thanks to the citizens who swooped in to the rescue like superheros, the fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes without any casualties.
  • DANGERS OF ILLEGAL PARKED VEHICLES
    • 입력 2019.12.26 (15:13)
    • 수정 2019.12.26 (16:45)
    News Today
DANGERS OF ILLEGAL PARKED VEHICLES
[Anchor Lead]

Illegally parked vehicles often delay fire trucks from reaching the fire in time. That again happened in Yongin, Gyeonggi-do Province on Christmas Eve, but this time ordinary citizens came to the rescue. Take a look at how these everyday heroes helped save the day.

[Pkg]

On Christmas eve, at a street in Yongin, Gyeonggi-do Province. A crowd has gathered nearby a fire truck.

[Soundbite] "The fire truck is unable to pass."

The fire engine was unable to move to it s destination because of an illegally parked car.

[Soundbite] NA YU-MIN(CITIZEN) : "There was a fire in the restaurant on the second floor. The fire truck was turning a corner, but couldn't get to the scene because of an illegally parked car."

A number of bystanders tried to push the car, but it wouldn't budge at all. At that moment, one by one, more citizens nearby came together to lift up the car.

[Soundbite] "One, two, three!"

Before long, the car was moved to the side.

[Soundbite] "Can it pass?"

The fire truck was finally able to be on its way.

[Soundbite] YUN SEOK-GEON(FIREFIGHTER AT THE SCENE) : "We often have troubles with illegally parked vehicles. We're thankful that the citizens nearby did what we couldn't do."

If the firefighters couldn't reach the scene in time, the fire could have gotten out of hand. Thanks to the citizens who swooped in to the rescue like superheros, the fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes without any casualties.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.