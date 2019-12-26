기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.12.26 (15:15) 수정 2019.12.26 (16:45) News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

North Korea's propaganda Web site "Meari" has accused South Korea and the U.S. of intensifying tensions by stepping up surveillance of the Korean Peninsula. Another North Korean propaganda outlet, "Uriminjokkiri," also blamed the South Korean government for continuing with military provocations against the North and destroying peace on the peninsula.
According to the Korea Exchange, the stock market's January effect was more conspicuous on the tech-heavy KOSDAQ than on the main bourse KOSPI over the past decade. KOSDAQ posted greater gains than KOSPI in the first month of seven years during the period.
It has been found that the height of seniors in their 60s or older increased by 4.23cm on an average after they exercised for 3 months. The Seoul city government made the analysis after conducting a 12 week exercise program, and studied the physical changes of some 400 people in that age group
A consolidated emergency call service is found to have nearly halved the amount of time needed to dispatch emergency workers after receiving distress calls. The time has decreased from seven minutes and 46 seconds in 2016 to about four minutes this year. Under the combined system, people can call either 112 or 119 to report their emergencies.
