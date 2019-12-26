KOREAN ENTREPRENEUR'S GLOBAL HEALTH APP News Today 입력 2019.12.26 (15:16) 수정 2019.12.26 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



There is a wide range of healthcare smartphone apps and Internet services these days. A mobile healthcare firm run by a young Korean entrepreneur who dropped out of college has established a presence in the U.S. market and is gradually extending its global reach. Let's find out more about its secret.



[Pkg]



Megan started to use a mobile healthcare app at the recommendation of her friend. Having used similar services before, she was dubious at first, but in just one month she reached her weight-loss target.



[Soundbite] MEGAN(HEALTHCARE APP USER)



Professional advice on healthcare is provided on this app by clinical dietitionists, sports instructors and psychologists. They provide customized advice on weight control according to the individual needs of every user. This firm prescribes customized diets and workout routines to customers using artificial intelligence, which collects data on the living habits of more than 50 million members worldwide. Healthcare provided by AI based on the users' genetic and psychological data is the secret of this firm's success in the U.S. market.



[Soundbite] CHUNG SE-JU(CEO OF NOOM) : "I think consumers like the idea of managing health through technological innovation, because they know what it's like to fall ill."



The owner of the firm dropped out of college in Korea and moved to New York 12 years ago to pursue his dream. He wanted to start his own business in the healthcare sector, but he failed to attract local investment for nearly three years. However, his technology that helps users improve their health by changing their psychological condition and diet eventually captivated American consumers, resulting in a thriving company that currently hires 1,500 experts in the U.S. alone. Its next goal is to establish a presence in Korea, Japan and Europe. This startup is living proof that even local venture firms can succeed in the global market as long as they have superb technologies that meet the specific needs of local consumers.

