WINTER LEISURE FACILITIES
입력 2019.12.26 (15:21) 수정 2019.12.26 (16:45)
[Anchor Lead]

A wide range of leisure facilities have opened in front of the Gyeonggi-do Provincial Government Complex, such as a sledding park and a skating rink. Now local residents can enjoy winter activities close to their homes.

[Pkg]

Children have a whale of a time sledding on a slope. Their parents also look excited. A special ice rink has been created for infants as well. They enjoy winter by sledding with their parents on the ice.

[Soundbite] LEE JIN-WOO(ELEMENTARY SCHOOL STUDENT) : "Before, we had to travel far to skate or sled. But now we can do it for a couple of hours right in our neighborhood at a very low cost."

This winter festival venue in front of the Gyeonggi-do Provincial Government Complex will stay open through mid-February. In addition to a sledding park and an ice rink, it also features a facility for tightrope walking. The facilities are open from 9:20 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, and till 7 p.m. on weekends. They will stay open till February 16th, except for January 24th and 25th. The admission fee is just one thousand won. Tickets are sold on a first-come-first-served basis starting from 9 a.m.

[Soundbite] KIM JUNG-HOON(GYEONGGI-DO PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT) : "In winter, we operate a sledding park during the daytime. At night, visitors can enjoy colorful decorations."

At night, the square in front of the Gyeonggi-do Provincial Government Complex is transformed into a festival venue decorated with myriad Christmas lights and beautiful sculptures.
