CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.12.26 (15:22)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about GOT7's activities abroad, and IU's heart warming donations. K-POP boy group GOT7's agency JYP announced that the group will be holding concerts in Bangkok next year February. This and more on todoay's cultural news.



[Pkg]



Thai fans of idol group GOT7 can't wait to see their favorite K-pop band perform in Thailand. GOT7's agency said the boyband will give concerts in Bangkok in February next year. The group was initially to perform in Thailand only once, but an extra concert was scheduled as 65,000 tickets to the first concert were sold out in just two hours. GOT7 is the second K-pop group after BTS to give two concerts at the largest stadium in Thailand. After Bangkok, the band will perform in Singapore, Macau and Kuala Lumpur. IU, known for her philanthropic activities, has donated 100 million won this Christmas. The Child Fund Korea said the singer donated funds to help children who are raised by their grandparents. IU has been donating to charities since 2015. In addition to her regular contributions, she also gave 930 million won to help children in areas in Gangwon-do Province that were hit by wildfires back in April. Early this month, IU was included in Forbes Asia's list of 30 Heroes of Philanthropy. The magazine said IU is the youngest to make the list for giving funds to the fire relief efforts in Gangwon-do Province.

CULTURAL INSIGHT

입력 2019.12.26 (15:22)

