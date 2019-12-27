TENSION RISES ON N.KOREA'S MESSAGE

기사 본문 영역

[Anchor Lead]

Christmas day passed with no delivery of North Korea's promised "gift" to the United States. Observers had even raised the possibility that the North might fire an intercontinental ballistic missile. However, the South Korean military is keeping a close eye on Pyongyang, believing that North Korea can launch military provocations any time.

[Pkg]

Earlier this month, North Korea urged the U.S. to meet its self-imposed year-end deadline for negotiations, threatening that its choice of Christmas gift is up to Washington. Some observers even presumed the gift could be an ICBM launch, as Pyongyang-Washington relations remains at an impasse. However, Christmas day came and went with no reports of military provocations by the regime. The reclusive state remained silent even after the holiday without issuing any statement since December 14. Still, the South Korean military remains cautious, closely monitoring the North with the so-called year-end deadline approaching.

[Soundbite] CHOI HYUN-SOO(DEFENSE MINISTRY SPOKESPERSON(DEC. 26)) : "In cooperation with the U.S., the military remains ready and prepared for various possible situations."

U.S. recon planes were again spotted flying above Korea. The E-8C Joint STARS carried out a surveillance mission over the peninsula, while the RC-135S was dispatched from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, and flew above the East Sea. These operations are likely carried out to watch for any signs of military provocation by the regime. In response, Pyongyang's propaganda outlets accused Seoul and Washington of provocative acts that heighten tensions. The North's propaganda Web site Meari blamed the allies for presurring Pyongyang through continuing surveillance and the displays of fighter jets. It warned that the regime's patience will run out one day.
