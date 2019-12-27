TRAGIC DEATH OF KOREAN STUDENT IN SPAIN News Today 입력 2019.12.27 (15:14) 수정 2019.12.27 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A Korean student in her 30s died in Spain in the wake of a storm that battered southern Europe. The bereaved family is asking for support, as the Spanish government has not addressed the incident actively and allowed them to take over the body of the victim nearly a week after her death.



[Pkg]



Storm Elsa that rocked Spain and Portugal last weekend has killed eight people and left huge damage. The victims include a Korean student. The 32-year-old woman surnamed Lee died after being struck on the head by flying debris that fell from the building of the Madrid Tourism Organization. After the incident, the victim's parents arrived in Spain. Their suffering has further been aggravated by the Spanish government's lukewarm response. They have not been able to retrieve the body of their daughter being kept at the Madrid forensic medicine institute, which told them to select an undertaker first. The accident site was already cleaned up and local police had discarded evidence after taking photos. Lee's father is now seeking support in a social media post.



[Soundbite] (VICTIM'S UNCLE(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "The Madrid government is telling us it has no responsibility and there is nothing it can give us, since she died in a natural disaster. We are in complete shock."



The Foreign Ministry sent a letter asking Madrid to find and share the cause of the accident and to arrange a meeting with its governor. After coming across the bereaved family's story, the public is urging the Foreign Ministry to take more proactive action while calling on Madrid to give due attention to the case.

TRAGIC DEATH OF KOREAN STUDENT IN SPAIN

입력 2019.12.27 (15:14) 수정 2019.12.27 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A Korean student in her 30s died in Spain in the wake of a storm that battered southern Europe. The bereaved family is asking for support, as the Spanish government has not addressed the incident actively and allowed them to take over the body of the victim nearly a week after her death.



[Pkg]



Storm Elsa that rocked Spain and Portugal last weekend has killed eight people and left huge damage. The victims include a Korean student. The 32-year-old woman surnamed Lee died after being struck on the head by flying debris that fell from the building of the Madrid Tourism Organization. After the incident, the victim's parents arrived in Spain. Their suffering has further been aggravated by the Spanish government's lukewarm response. They have not been able to retrieve the body of their daughter being kept at the Madrid forensic medicine institute, which told them to select an undertaker first. The accident site was already cleaned up and local police had discarded evidence after taking photos. Lee's father is now seeking support in a social media post.



[Soundbite] (VICTIM'S UNCLE(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "The Madrid government is telling us it has no responsibility and there is nothing it can give us, since she died in a natural disaster. We are in complete shock."



The Foreign Ministry sent a letter asking Madrid to find and share the cause of the accident and to arrange a meeting with its governor. After coming across the bereaved family's story, the public is urging the Foreign Ministry to take more proactive action while calling on Madrid to give due attention to the case.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보