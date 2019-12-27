기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.12.27 (15:16) 수정 2019.12.27 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NEWS BRIEF
동영상영역 끝
NEW RECORD ON FOREIGNERS VISITING KOREA 다음기사 NEW RECORD ON FOREIGNERS VISITING KOREA
[Anchor Lead]

Kumho Asiana Group has sold its flagship airline unit Asiana Airlines to HDC Hyundai Development. Kumho Industrial Co. held a board meeting Friday morning and approved a stock sale agreement to this effect.
The Bank of Korea maintains the stance that it will decide on whether to further cut the key rate after comprehensively considering major risk factors, macro economic trends in Korea and changes to financial stability.
Starting Friday, the National Institute of Environmental Research which is under the Environment Ministry will start using air quality information received from China in its domestic weather forecasts. China will provide to the Korean institute every day at 6 p.m. forecast information for the next 3 days regarding air quality index in eleven provinces and cities.
Seoul City will hold a new year greeting event with citizens at Namsan Mountain Palgak Park on January first. The first sun of 2020 is expected to rise at 7:46 a.m. in Seoul and the event will start at 7 o'clock.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2019.12.27 (15:16)
    • 수정 2019.12.27 (16:45)
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

Kumho Asiana Group has sold its flagship airline unit Asiana Airlines to HDC Hyundai Development. Kumho Industrial Co. held a board meeting Friday morning and approved a stock sale agreement to this effect.
The Bank of Korea maintains the stance that it will decide on whether to further cut the key rate after comprehensively considering major risk factors, macro economic trends in Korea and changes to financial stability.
Starting Friday, the National Institute of Environmental Research which is under the Environment Ministry will start using air quality information received from China in its domestic weather forecasts. China will provide to the Korean institute every day at 6 p.m. forecast information for the next 3 days regarding air quality index in eleven provinces and cities.
Seoul City will hold a new year greeting event with citizens at Namsan Mountain Palgak Park on January first. The first sun of 2020 is expected to rise at 7:46 a.m. in Seoul and the event will start at 7 o'clock.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.