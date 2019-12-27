NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.12.27 (15:16) 수정 2019.12.27 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Kumho Asiana Group has sold its flagship airline unit Asiana Airlines to HDC Hyundai Development. Kumho Industrial Co. held a board meeting Friday morning and approved a stock sale agreement to this effect.

The Bank of Korea maintains the stance that it will decide on whether to further cut the key rate after comprehensively considering major risk factors, macro economic trends in Korea and changes to financial stability.

Starting Friday, the National Institute of Environmental Research which is under the Environment Ministry will start using air quality information received from China in its domestic weather forecasts. China will provide to the Korean institute every day at 6 p.m. forecast information for the next 3 days regarding air quality index in eleven provinces and cities.

Seoul City will hold a new year greeting event with citizens at Namsan Mountain Palgak Park on January first. The first sun of 2020 is expected to rise at 7:46 a.m. in Seoul and the event will start at 7 o'clock.

입력 2019.12.27 (15:16) 수정 2019.12.27 (16:45) News Today

