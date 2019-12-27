CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.12.27 (15:23) 수정 2019.12.27 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about heart warming donations made by celebrities with the end of year approaching and actor Ma Dong-seok's activiteis in Hollywood.With the year 2019 coming to a close, heart warming news of celebrities making generous donations to help those in needs are coming in. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



Just in time to help wrap up 2019 on a high note, heartwarming news of charitable deeds by stars are coming in. Max Changmin of TVXQ and Seol-hyun of AOA each donated 50 million won to help children in need. Hip hop artist Sean drew attention by pledging to donate a thousand one for every meter he covered in a triathlon. He managed to cover 51.5km, and donated 51.5 million won to charity. K-pop star Kang Daniel pledged an unspecified amount to a social welfare organization helping hearing-impaired people in the name of his fan club. Actor Park Hae-jin is staging his annual philanthropic campaign of donating briquettes to those in need. Other stars, including celebrity couple Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra, participated in various year-end charity activities. Ma Dong-seok was rarely seen in public, even when he was busy filming multiple Korean movies in the second half of this year. Recently, he was spotted in a social media post of Hollywood actors. The photo shows him hanging out with the cast of "The Eternals" at a Christmas party. Ma was with Angelina Jolie, Barry Keoghan and Salma Hayek, to name a few. Going by his English name Don Lee, the Korean actor will make his Hollywood debut through the Marvel superhero film. As Gilgamesh, the muscleman has been working on the upcoming 2020 action movie since August.

