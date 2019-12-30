N. KOREA HOLDS KEY PARTY MEETING News Today 입력 2019.12.30 (15:00) 수정 2019.12.30 (16:44)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea convened on Saturday a plenary meeting of its Workers Party's Central Committee to discuss key policies. The assembly continued for two days during which North Korean officials talked about how to ensure the country's autonomy.



[Pkg]



North Korean media outlets reported that a plenary meeting was held by the Workers Party's Central Committee. This is the reclusive state's highest decision-making body. The two-day event was convened on Saturday, the last weekend of the year. Kim Jong-un presided over both sessions and even gave an overview of the regime's national projects. The North Korean leader reportedly mentioned vigorous and aggressive measures to thoroughly ensure autonomy and safety that's required under the current political situation. And also touched on foreign business ventures, military contractors and armed capabilities. The North Korean news outlets also pointed out that the plenary session will continue, hinting on the likelihood of a third meeting. At the first plenary session, the regime's leader explained that the changing internal and external circumstances called for the meeting of top officials and highlighted that measures to elevate Pyongyang's strategic position and strengthen its power will be presented. This explanation suggests the North may be taking a tougher stance toward the U.S. The last plenary meeting was held eight months ago in April. This is the first time since Kim came to power that two plenary sessions were held in a year. It is also quite unusual that the meeting continued for more than a day and that low-ranking party members were also allowed to join in and watch the sessions. North Korea is expected to decide on its policy directions at the latest session and present a detailed vision of the so-called "new road" in Kim's new year's address on Wednesday.

N. KOREA HOLDS KEY PARTY MEETING

입력 2019.12.30 (15:00) 수정 2019.12.30 (16:44) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea convened on Saturday a plenary meeting of its Workers Party's Central Committee to discuss key policies. The assembly continued for two days during which North Korean officials talked about how to ensure the country's autonomy.



[Pkg]



North Korean media outlets reported that a plenary meeting was held by the Workers Party's Central Committee. This is the reclusive state's highest decision-making body. The two-day event was convened on Saturday, the last weekend of the year. Kim Jong-un presided over both sessions and even gave an overview of the regime's national projects. The North Korean leader reportedly mentioned vigorous and aggressive measures to thoroughly ensure autonomy and safety that's required under the current political situation. And also touched on foreign business ventures, military contractors and armed capabilities. The North Korean news outlets also pointed out that the plenary session will continue, hinting on the likelihood of a third meeting. At the first plenary session, the regime's leader explained that the changing internal and external circumstances called for the meeting of top officials and highlighted that measures to elevate Pyongyang's strategic position and strengthen its power will be presented. This explanation suggests the North may be taking a tougher stance toward the U.S. The last plenary meeting was held eight months ago in April. This is the first time since Kim came to power that two plenary sessions were held in a year. It is also quite unusual that the meeting continued for more than a day and that low-ranking party members were also allowed to join in and watch the sessions. North Korea is expected to decide on its policy directions at the latest session and present a detailed vision of the so-called "new road" in Kim's new year's address on Wednesday.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보